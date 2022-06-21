Gov. Laura Kelly announces $53 million in bonuses for Kansas child care workers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Saying they are key workers for both communities and businesses in the Sunflower State, Gov. Laura Kelly on Tuesday morning announced $53 million in bonuses for the approximate 23,000 childcare employees across Kansas who work in licensed childcare facilities in Kansas.

The announcement came during a news conference at 9 a.m. Tuesday outside the Countryside Child Development Center at 3221 S.W. Burlingame Road in Topeka.

Kelly said the bonus checks will range from $750 to $2,500 per person.

To receive checks, the workers must be employed at licensed child care facilities.

Alaina Miller, a “float” teacher at the Countryside Child Development Center, said Kelly’s announcement helps bring attention to the important work being done by childcare workers.

Jenna Herrin, assistant director of the Countryside Child Development Center, said news of the bonuses would be a boost to morale for childcare workers locally and statewide.

Kelly said the child care sector was severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, though some new centers are set to open soon in locations such as Emporia and Philliipsburg.

The state will provide information to childcare workers on how to apply for the bonuses.

