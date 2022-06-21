Aging & Style
FORECAST: Overnight chances of rain come with cooler temps

By Gary Amble
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Showers and thunderstorms will scatter across a cold front this evening offering desperately needed rain for those lucky enough to find themselves in the path of the few thunderstorms distributed along the boundary. Overnight rain chances are expected to run at 60% so there is a reasonably good chance your lawn may get that sip of water. North winds will also return tonight sending temperatures into the lower 70s by daybreak followed by mostly cloudy skies and a much cooler Wednesday. The recent heat wave has been tough to deal with so highs in the middle 80s should feel pretty goo to those working outdoors. Thursday will be another cool day followed by a return to the middle 90s Friday and Saturday.

