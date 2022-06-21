Aging & Style
But first...celebrate National Selfie Day at Zona Rosa

Fresh Factory KC has been open in Zona Rosa for just over a year.
By Taylor Johnson
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fresh Factory KC has been open in Zona Rosa for just over a year.

The selfie attraction and event space was made to create unforgettable memories.

“Whether digital or via polaroid, where they can look back on and say ‘I remember my birthday at Fresh Factory’ or ‘I remember my night out with my friends,’” owner India Wells-Carter said. “So [we] just really wanted to create this fun, fresh novel experience.”

Wells-Carter said she always desired to open a business but didn’t know where to start. With the help of programs like Porter House KC and Entrepreneur Business Basics, Wells-Carter launched her first business.

“This was a new endeavor for me, so I know I needed the proper knowledge, foundation and support to get started and to do it right,” she said. “So there’s a lot of small business programs and entrepreneur programs that supported me as a woman, as a Black entrepreneur, as a small business in Kansas City.”

Wells-Carter said she wants everyone to feel comfortable at Fresh Factory, especially when it’s time to strike a pose.

“I want them to say they were able to be themselves: to laugh, to create great memories, to take amazing photos,” she said. ”And a year from now, five years from now, a decade from now, they will remember this experience.”

The Fresh Factory is open Thursday through Sunday in Zona Rosa.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

