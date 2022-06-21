Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Children’s Mercy offering vaccine clinics for ages 6 months to 4 years old. Here’s how to sign up.

FILE — Kansas City-area families can get their young children vaccinated against the...
FILE — Kansas City-area families can get their young children vaccinated against the coronavirus starting this coming weekend.(Arizona's Family)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - U.S. regulators on Friday authorized the first COVID-19 shots for infants and preschoolers.

Kansas City-area families can get their young children vaccinated against the coronavirus starting this coming weekend.

Children’s Mercy hospital will hold vaccine clinic dates for:

The vaccines to be administered are only for those aged 6 months through 4 years old. The hospital also stated the vaccine would be the Pfizer vaccine, and a second and third dose would be needed.

Appointments are needed for all clinics, and walk-ins will not be accepted. To schedule an appointment:

Families coming for the vaccine will be expected to follow COVID-19 safety protocols, including masking and social distancing.

For more COVID-19 stories, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Government officials are hinting at a possible gas tax holiday to help drivers save some money...
Biden considering gas tax holiday, analysts raise concerns
Gas Price generic
Biden considering gas tax holiday, analysts raise concerns
Friends and family of Matthew Bloskey are angry after the man involved in the hit-and-run crash...
Family angered after plea deal reached in deadly hit-and-run crash
Two people were killed and one was injured after an overnight housefire in Overland Park.
Overland Park Fire Department investigating housefire that killed 2, injured 1