Children’s Mercy offering vaccine clinics for ages 6 months to 4 years old. Here’s how to sign up.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - U.S. regulators on Friday authorized the first COVID-19 shots for infants and preschoolers.
Kansas City-area families can get their young children vaccinated against the coronavirus starting this coming weekend.
Children’s Mercy hospital will hold vaccine clinic dates for:
- Saturday, June 25, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children’s Mercy Hospital Kansas
- Saturday, July 9, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children’s Mercy Adele Hall Campus
The vaccines to be administered are only for those aged 6 months through 4 years old. The hospital also stated the vaccine would be the Pfizer vaccine, and a second and third dose would be needed.
Appointments are needed for all clinics, and walk-ins will not be accepted. To schedule an appointment:
- Self-scheduling is available on the MyChildrensMercy patient portal, or
- Call the COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling Hotline at (816) 302-6300.
Families coming for the vaccine will be expected to follow COVID-19 safety protocols, including masking and social distancing.
For more COVID-19 stories, click here.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.