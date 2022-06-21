Children’s Mercy to offer Covid vaccine clinics for children under age 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Children’s Mercy Hospital is offering COVID vaccine shots for children ages 6 months through 4 years old.

This comes after the FDA last week authorized the first COVID shot for infants and preschoolers.

Medical officials say they’ve seen an increase in younger children being hospitalized and in large part they say that’s because those kids have not been able to get vaccinated, but that changes this weekend in the Metro.

“I know that it feels delayed and there may be some frustrations there, but this is how the scientific process works,” says Angela Myers, the Division Director of Infectious Diseases at Children’s Mercy.

Myers says for a while the FDA would not approve a vaccine for kids under the age of 5 until there was enough data.

Last week they finally felt they had enough information to allow it to be administered nationwide.

Starting this weekend Metro kids will be able to get their dose.

There will be vaccine clinics on Saturday, June 25th from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Children’s Mercy Hospital Kansas in Overland Park and Saturday, July 9th from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Children’s Mercy Adele Hall Campus in Kansas City.

Medical officials encourage kids to take the vaccine and say after the shot kids will feel the similar side effects as the others that have taken the shot.

“Injection site pain, redness, a little bit of swelling, sometimes some fever, some muscle aches, really the same side effects,” says Myers.

Myers says for those still on the fence of getting their kids vaccinated, that the vaccine is safe and has been tested on younger kids already in trials, but also has proven to work based on the millions of older kids and adults already vaccinated.

“We have great data across those 600 million people that the vaccine is not only well tolerated, it’s also efficacious or it works to prevent disease, severe disease, hospitalization and death,” says Myers.

