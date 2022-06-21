Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

11-year-old’s lemonade stand robbed in Toledo

Grace Routon was selling lemonade on Saturday when two boys bought a glass, before taking all...
Grace Routon was selling lemonade on Saturday when two boys bought a glass, before taking all the money she earned.(WTVG)
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Grace Routon, 11, was selling lemonade on Saturday outside of her Toledo home. She was raising money for her church, and everything was going according to plan until two young boys riding a four-wheeler came to buy a glass. They left the lemonade stand but came back.

“He said ‘how much would a pitcher of lemonade be?’ and I went inside to go ask my mother. I came back and was like, he’s gone. I was outside with the pitcher. I was like, OK. And then I sat out there for a while, and then I noticed my whole entire box was gone.”

Grace says when she realized the money was gone she was in shock.

“I ran inside and told my mom. Me and my brother ran around the car and started looking for them. And my mother made a police report,” says Routon.

So far no money has been returned and there is no word on the identity of the two boys, who are described as middle school aged.

Routon says she is not going to let this incident ruin her business - she has learned her lesson.

“It would be a better decision to carry my money inside instead of leaving it out there,” says Routon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fresh Factory KC has been open in Zona Rosa for just over a year.
But first...celebrate National Selfie Day at Zona Rosa
FILE — Kansas City-area families can get their young children vaccinated against the...
Children’s Mercy offering vaccine clinics for ages 6 months to 4 years old. Here’s how to sign up.
Government officials are hinting at a possible gas tax holiday to help drivers save some money...
Biden considering gas tax holiday, analysts raise concerns
Gas Price generic
Biden considering gas tax holiday, analysts raise concerns