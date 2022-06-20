Woman shot and killed in east side Kansas City home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman was shot and killed in an east side Kansas City home early Monday morning, as police look for whoever pulled the trigger.

Officers and emergency crews responded around 3:15 a.m. to a home near East 26th Street and Cypress Avenue in response to a shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman inside a house who had been shot. She died at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Detectives were processing the scene, and it wasn’t immediately clear how many people were in the house at the time. Police do not have anyone in custody.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a $25,000 cash reward.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.