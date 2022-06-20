Two former Mizzou frat members charged in hazing incident

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Two former members of a University of Missouri fraternity have been indicted for a hazing incident that left another student blind and unable to walk or communicate after drinking a liter of vodka in October.

The Columbia Missourian reports that a Boone County grand jury on Friday indicted former Phi Gamma Delta fraternity members Ryan Delanty and Thomas Shultz, both of St. Louis County, in the hazing of 19-year-old Daniel Santulli of Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Both are charged with felony hazing and misdemeanors of supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person.

Shultz also faces a felony for tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

