Three WB I-435 crashes backs up Monday morning traffic in Johnson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three car crashes on westbound Interstate 435 in Johnson County have given drivers longer commute times Monday morning.

EMS services said one person was injured and taken to a hospital in a collision involving a car and a jack-knifed semi-trailer at Antioch Road. The crash, which occurred just before 7:15 a.m., was expected to be cleared by 8:45 a.m.

The crash resulted in three lanes of traffic being closed.

Emergency crews responded to a second crash on WB I-435 just after 7:45 a.m., a multi-vehicle crash west of State Line Road. Its estimated clearance time was 8:42 a.m. Traffic was backed up almost to Holmes Road on the Missouri side as of 8:10 a.m.

A two-vehicle crash before Metcalf Avenue happened after 8 a.m. and was expected to be cleared about 8:50 a.m.

