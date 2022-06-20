Sheriff’s office: Homeless man’s body found in Missouri River

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- A homeless man’s body was discovered Friday in the Missouri River, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities have identified the man as Michael D. Zorn, 39, of St. Joseph, Mo.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday they have conducted an extensive search for Zorn’s family, but have not been able to locate any living relatives.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you know any information about this case or Zorn, the sheriff’s office asks you to contact them. You can call them at 816-236-8856 or you can reach out to the TIPS Hotline at 816-238-TIPS (8477).

