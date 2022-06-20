Plea deal angers family of Overland Park teenager killed in hit-and-run crash

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ks. (KCTV) - Matthew Bloskey was a senior at Rockhurst High School when he was killed in a crash in October of 2018. He was 18 years old. Bloskey was in the wrong place at the wrong time. The crash happened at 151st and Stearns streets, just west of Switzer, in Overland Park.

Matthew Bloskey was a senior at Rockhurst High School when he was killed in a crash in October of 2018 (Family of Matthew Bloskey)

Matthew Bloskey was a senior at Rockhurst High School when he was killed in a crash in October of 2018 (Family of Matthew Bloskey)

According to the police report, a black Honda Odyssey minivan struck the side of a car—the two vehicles had been racing down 151st. That car then went out of control, veered across the center line, and hit the vehicle driven by Bloskey. Bloskey and 20-year old Samuel Siebuhr were killed. The driver of the Honda Odyssey did not stop.

Police found the driver days later, and eventually Bradley Woodworth, now 49 years old, was charged with leaving the scene of a deadly crash and two counts of second-degree murder. Woodworth will not be tried because he made a plea deal with the prosecutor. The deal, outlined in court documents, drops the charge for leaving the scene of the crash, and recommends the judge give a concurrent sentence for the murder charges—meaning he’d serve them at the same time, and not one after the other. In effect, it cuts Woodworth’s expected sentence to 10 years instead of possibly 20.

Bloskey’s friends and family are devastated by the turn of events.

“(A) father of two, in a minivan, drag racing down 151st street in Overland Park at speeds in excess of 90 miles and hour, at 3 o’clock on a Saturday afternoon, and taking the life of our son,” said Jeff Bloskey, Matthew’s father. “And the idea that he might only spend 10 years…”

A hit-and-run crash in October 2018 killed an 18-year-old from Overland Park and a 20-year-old from Kansas City, Kansas (Family of Matthew Bloskey)

“Is sickening,” finished Sally Bloskey, Matthew’s mother.

“Taking two people’s lives,” said Ben Cadenas, one of Matthew’s friends, “I just don’t see how robbing them of their lives equals 10 years out of his life.”

Matthew’s friends and family plan on speaking out at Tuesday’s hearing. They say they don’t think the plea deal reflects justice.

The family’s attorney, Michael Rader, says as a former prosecutor and Kansas City Police Commissioner he understands the need for plea deals, but he says it’s important to consider the circumstances.

“Here, this one meets all the criteria, in my mind, for the maximum allowable punishment,” said Rader with Bartimus, Frickleton, Robertson & Radar, “If this doesn’t get the definition for maximum punishment, I’d like to know what does? Because, if you add insult to injury here, as Matthew was in that car taking his last breath- this defendant was running from the scene, trying to hide his crimes trying to evade the law.”

“Who does that?” asks Sally Bloskey. “Seriously, who does that? Only someone who has absolute disregard for human life.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.