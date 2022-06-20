Man airlifted after escaping overnight house fire near Warrensburg

Aging & Style
By Shain Bergan
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man was hospitalized after escaping from a Sunday night fire in rural Johnson County, MO, northeast of Warrensburg.

Crews responded at 11:03 p.m. to a house fire on NE 400th Road north of Montserrat. The house was engulfed in flames, with a man trapped inside. He was able to escape the fire, but had to be airlifted to an area hospital, according to the Johnson County, MO, Fire Protection District.

It took crews about an hour to bring the fire under control. A firefighter had to receive medical treatment at the scene, but was not transported for additional treatment, according to the fire department.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal and Johnson County Fire Investigation Unit are investigating the cause of the fire.

