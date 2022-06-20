KCK police: Teenager killed in shooting on Sunday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) --- A teenager was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in KCK.

Police were dispatched at 2:08 p.m. to the area of the 300 block of North 8th Street on a shooting call.

When they arrived on scene, they discovered a female, in her late teens, suffering from a shooting wound.

She was rushed to the hospital, but later died from her injuries.

A suspect is in custody, according to police.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.