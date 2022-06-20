Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

KCK police: Teenager killed in shooting on Sunday afternoon

College Station Police respond to fatal crash
College Station Police respond to fatal crash(MGN)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) --- A teenager was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in KCK.

Police were dispatched at 2:08 p.m. to the area of the 300 block of North 8th Street on a shooting call.

When they arrived on scene, they discovered a female, in her late teens, suffering from a shooting wound.

She was rushed to the hospital, but later died from her injuries.

A suspect is in custody, according to police.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Extensive damage was reported after multiple structures caught fire in the area of Summit...
2 vacant homes destroyed by large fire in Kansas City
A police officer was transported to the hospital Sunday following a balcony fire in Overland...
Balcony fire in Overland Park sends police officer to hospital with minor smoke inhalation, two cats rescued
Michael Zorn
Sheriff’s office: Homeless man’s body found in Missouri River
generic crash
Man killed in overnight crash in Lawrence