KCK police: Teenager killed in shooting on Sunday afternoon
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) --- A teenager was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in KCK.
Police were dispatched at 2:08 p.m. to the area of the 300 block of North 8th Street on a shooting call.
When they arrived on scene, they discovered a female, in her late teens, suffering from a shooting wound.
She was rushed to the hospital, but later died from her injuries.
A suspect is in custody, according to police.
