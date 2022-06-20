KC area gas prices fall 3 cents, still up $1.86 on the year

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - At least temporarily reversing the trend, Kansas City area gas prices fell 3.4 cents last week, bringing the average cost of a gallon of gas in the metro to $4.57.

That total is still 59 cents higher than a month ago and $1.86 higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy, an organization that compiles and analyzes data from gas stations across the country.

The national average also fell last week, by 4.2 cents, to $4.97 a gallon. The national average is up 37 cents from a month ago and $1.92 from a year ago.

The average price of a gallon of gas in the metro is 40 cents lower than the national average.

“Finally some relief! For the first time in nine weeks, gasoline prices have fallen, following a broad sell-off in oil markets last week, pushing the national average back under the $5 level with most states seeing relief at the pump,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “I’m hopeful the trend may continue this week, especially as concerns appear to be mounting that we may be on the cusp of an economic slowdown, putting downward pressure on oil. But the coast isn’t yet entirely clear. We could see the national average fall another 15 to 30 cents, if we’re lucky, by the time fireworks are flying, barring any unexpected shutdowns at a time when the market is extremely sensitive to such.”

