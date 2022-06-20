Heat doesn’t stop families from celebrating Father’s Day at The Kansas City Zoo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Sunday was a Kansas City summer day as the sun beat down but that didn’t stop families from taking advantage of seeing the animals and walking through the mist machines at the Kansas City Zoo for Father’s Day.

Bobby Rose was one of many dads trekking through the zoo Sunday. The new dad will celebrate his son’s first birthday later this week.

“My favorite part was the bird exhibit. I took him out and all the birds were flying around and making noises and he was just absolutely loving it. It’s really good to just see him smiling and being here with my family,” he said. “bring this little guy over here and he’s already tired out so, he’s enjoying his day for sure.”

The summer heat had many cooling off in the mist.

Derek Miglia said, “The best part of today was seeing my kids smile and all the ‘wows, woos, and awe’s just from them seeing animals they’ve never seen before. It makes me feel good.”

Dre Morgan went with his family for a life-long memory.

“I got six children. The best part about being a dad is it’s always an adventure, always lots of growing, lots of things to do,” said Morgan.

Eric Richard believes he’s showing his children ways to explore and have a good, safe time altogether.

“Family time is everything. Family time is everything. I love my kids, I love my family, I love the space that we’re in and I want them always to see mom and dad doing what we do best, so loving on them,” he said.

“I think that’s the most important thing we need, is people who are there for others and really picking people up and raising them and that’s what a good father should do,” said Rose.

