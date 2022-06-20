Gov. Kelly signs sports betting bill into law

TOPEKA, Ks. (WIBW/KCTV) - With the stroke of a pen sports betting has been ceremonially legalized in the Sunflower State.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said on Monday, June 20, she ceremonially signed Senate Bill 84 alongside legislators and casino industry representatives. She said the bill legalizes the act of sports wagering in Kansas.

Gov. Kelly said the bill also allows state-owned casinos to use digital platforms and create sportsbooks. She said the ceremony was held at the Statehouse.

“Soon, sporting events, casinos, restaurants, and other entertainment venues will have another way to attract Kansans to their establishments,” Kelly said. “Legalizing sports betting is a common-sense solution that will keep Kansans’ money in Kansas. It’s one more way my Administration is working to make Kansas the most pro-business, pro-growth state in the country.”

Kelly also noted that SB 84 allows venues like restaurants and nonprofit fraternal or veteran organizations to hold sports wagering while also maintaining tribal sovereignty allowing the negotiation of new or existing gaming compacts regarding sports betting.

In the spring, stakeholders told KCTV5 they believed sports betting would open up casinos and other businesses to a new clientele. Rick Skinner, the Vice President and General Manager of the Hollywood Casino said some customers may feel that wagers enhance the experience of a game.

“I think it’s the thrill of it, the entertainment value of it,” Skinner told KCTV5 in April.

Sporting KC has also said it may eventually allow bets to be placed at Children’s Mercy Park during matches.

“I think the entertainment value for fans will go up across the board,” Jake Reid, CEO of Sporting KC, told KCTV5 in May.

Some fans expressed a curiosity over betting, even planning ahead for Chiefs football season. Jack Hussman, an Overland Park resident, said he planned on starting small.

“I may place a few dollar bets on the Chiefs this year and maybe a few other games,” he said.

To read the bill in full, click HERE.

