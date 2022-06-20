FORECAST: Heat index to eclipse 100 degrees on Monday, Tuesday

Clear skies and warm winds tonight.

We are looking ahead to a stronger wave of heat into the new work week. Highs will climb into the middle 90s on Monday and then upper 90s by Tuesday afternoon. We are tracking our next best chance for storms by Wednesday, but many will stay dry.

Rain chance for Wednesday are at 30% chance. Stay connected with us at KCTV5 NEWS.

