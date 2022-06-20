Aging & Style
Driver killed in crash on Truman Road

File photo of police tape.
By Jackson Hicks
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person has died after they crashed their vehicle into a parked car last week.

Kansas City police announced Monday that 69-year-old Patricia Brink died after she crashed her Jeep into a parked car on Truman Road Friday afternoon.

According to the crash report, Brink was traveling east on Truman when the car began to drift into the westbound lanes. The Jeep struck a legally-parked van on Truman.

A witness at the scene said it appeared Brink was slumped over in the vehicle prior to the crash.

Brink was transported to the hospital where she later died. There were no other injuries reported.

Police did not say what might have caused Brink to be slumped over prior to the crash or if it contributed to the crash.

