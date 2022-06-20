Balcony fire in Overland Park sends police officer to hospital with minor smoke inhalation, two cats rescued

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- A police officer was transported to the hospital Sunday following a balcony fire in Overland Park.

Firefighters from both the Overland Park and Leawood fire departments were called out to the West End Apartment complex Sunday just before 6 p.m.

Smoke and fire was reported from a fourth-floor balcony. Everyone in the building evacuated and the fire was extinguished quickly.

The deck was destroyed, but the unit itself only suffered smoke and water damage.

No other injuries were reported. Two cats were rescued from the apartment.

Residents from five apartment units were displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

