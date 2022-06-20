2 vacant homes destroyed by large fire in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Extensive damage was reported after multiple structures caught fire in the area of Summit Street and Corbin Terrace in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Fire Department says no injuries were reported in the blaze.

The fire erupted shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night. It was quickly upgraded to a two-alarm house fire.

Two vacant homes that were under construction sustained significant damage by the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

There were no injuries reported for residents or fire personnel. No utilities had been set up at either home.

