2 killed, 1 injured in overnight Overland Park house fire

Two people were killed in a Monday morning house fire in Overland Park.
By Shain Bergan
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - Two people died in an Overland Park house fire early Monday morning. A third person survived, but was hospitalized.

Crews responded at 1:30 a.m. to a call of a house fire on Westgate Street just south of West 103rd Street. When firefighters arrived, they found an active house fire with reports of people trapped inside, according to the Overland Park Fire Department.

Overland Park and Lenexa firefighters immediately began search and rescue operations while trying to extinguish the fire. They found two people dead inside the home, and a third person was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center. That victim was described as stable, according to the fire department.

The fire damage was contained to the home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

