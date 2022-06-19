Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Smithville police looking for man who held up gas station

Police in Smithville are looking for a suspect who help up a gas station on Saturday morning.
Police in Smithville are looking for a suspect who help up a gas station on Saturday morning.(Smithville Police Department)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) --- Police in Smithville are looking for a suspect who help up a gas station on Saturday morning.

Police say the armed robbery happened at 1 a.m. in the 1100 block of South 169 Hwy.

The suspect, described as a black male who is approximately 5′10″ in height, demanded money and produced a handgun.

Following the robbery, the suspect was reportedly heading south of the station.

If you know anything about this case, contact police at 816-858-3521.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City police are asking for your help in locating a missing 72-year-old man.
Kansas City police looking for missing 72-year-old
A stronger waves of heat is heading our way Monday and Tuesday of the new week with high in the...
FORECAST: Stronger wave of heat on the way
Officials confirm another monkeypox case in Massachusetts
Kansas City Health Department confirms first ‘probable case’ of monkeypox
The Blue Springs Aquatics Center will be located in the area of Northeast Mock Avenue and...
Blue Springs shares details about future aquatics center