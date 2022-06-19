Smithville police looking for man who held up gas station
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) --- Police in Smithville are looking for a suspect who help up a gas station on Saturday morning.
Police say the armed robbery happened at 1 a.m. in the 1100 block of South 169 Hwy.
The suspect, described as a black male who is approximately 5′10″ in height, demanded money and produced a handgun.
Following the robbery, the suspect was reportedly heading south of the station.
If you know anything about this case, contact police at 816-858-3521.
