Smithville police looking for man who held up gas station

SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) --- Police in Smithville are looking for a suspect who help up a gas station on Saturday morning.

Police say the armed robbery happened at 1 a.m. in the 1100 block of South 169 Hwy.

The suspect, described as a black male who is approximately 5′10″ in height, demanded money and produced a handgun.

Following the robbery, the suspect was reportedly heading south of the station.

If you know anything about this case, contact police at 816-858-3521.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.