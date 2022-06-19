Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Missing 72-year-old man found safe, Kansas City police say

Kansas City police are asking for your help in locating a missing 72-year-old man.
Kansas City police are asking for your help in locating a missing 72-year-old man.(KCPD)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- UPDATE: Kansas City police say he has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY

Kansas City police are asking for your help in locating a missing 72-year-old man.

Terry Woods was last seen Saturday in the 8200 block of North Tullis.

He was wearing jean shorts and a grey polo with palm trees on it the last time someone saw him.

He’s described as 5′3″ tall. He weighs 214 pounds and has gray hair and hazel eyes.

Police say he drives a gold Ford Escape with a handicap license of HS30C.

If you see him, please call 911 or the Kansas City Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (816)-234-5220.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

There were no serious injuries following a train derailment near Lawrence on Friday night --...
Infrared technology assists Lawrence police after train derailed
Police in Smithville are looking for a suspect who help up a gas station on Saturday morning.
Smithville police looking for man who held up gas station
A stronger waves of heat is heading our way Monday and Tuesday of the new week with high in the...
FORECAST: Stronger wave of heat on the way
Officials confirm another monkeypox case in Massachusetts
Kansas City Health Department confirms first ‘probable case’ of monkeypox