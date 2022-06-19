Man killed in overnight crash in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ks. (KCTV) - A man has died after his car crashed into a light pole overnight in Lawrence.

Police say they responded to the scene at 31st and Atchison Avenue around 2:15 Sunday morning. Officers found a car had collided with a light pole, causing significant damage to the car and downing some power lines.

The driver of the car, an adult male, was killed in the crash. He was the only occupant of the car.

Police are still investigating the incident. The victim’s name was not released.

