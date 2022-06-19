Kansas City police looking for missing 72-year-old

Aging & Style
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Kansas City police are asking for your help in locating a missing 72-year-old man.

Terry Woods was last seen Saturday in the 8200 block of North Tullis.

He was wearing jean shorts and a grey polo with palm trees on it the last time someone saw him.

He’s described as 5′3″ tall. He weighs 214 pounds and has gray hair and hazel eyes.

Police say he drives a gold Ford Escape with a handicap license of HS30C.

If you see him, please call 911 or the Kansas City Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (816)-234-5220.

