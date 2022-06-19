Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Infrared technology assists Lawrence police after train derailed

There were no serious injuries following a train derailment near Lawrence on Friday night --...
There were no serious injuries following a train derailment near Lawrence on Friday night -- thanks in no small part to infrared technology.(Lawrence Police Department)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) --- There were no serious injuries following a train derailment near Lawrence on Friday night -- thanks in no small part to infrared technology.

The Lawrence Police Department’s Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (drone) team assisted the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Union Pacific in the cleanup.

The team used infrared technology to determine that there were no hot spots or fires following the derailment.

They provided a live link with Union Pacific personnel to assist them in coordinating the response.

Approximately 20 cars of coal derailed on Friday evening just north of Lawrence.

Here’s the video:

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police in Smithville are looking for a suspect who help up a gas station on Saturday morning.
Smithville police looking for man who held up gas station
Kansas City police are asking for your help in locating a missing 72-year-old man.
Missing 72-year-old man found safe, Kansas City police say
A stronger waves of heat is heading our way Monday and Tuesday of the new week with high in the...
FORECAST: Stronger wave of heat on the way
Officials confirm another monkeypox case in Massachusetts
Kansas City Health Department confirms first ‘probable case’ of monkeypox