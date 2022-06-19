Aging & Style
FORECAST: Temps in the upper 90s for Father’s Day

Storm Track 5
By Grace Chapin
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Father’s Day today will be another hot one! Overall conditions are very similar to what we experienced yesterday. We will see daytime highs push into the 90s across the board with the heat index into the upper 90s for many. Some locations may have feels like temperatures into the low 100s. The good news is a light breeze will keep that hot air moving with gusts around 20mph. Still, heat safety precautions need to be taken today! Make sure you have the sunscreen ready to go, you will want to stay hydrated and make sure you are not leaving the kids or pets in the car if you plan on running some errands. Tomorrow and Tuesday are only hotter, so plan on re-filling that water bottle!

