Witness: Deadly E. Wichita shooting began with argument about picking up dog’s waste

A probable cause affidavit details charges against Roger Gale in the May 28 shooting death of Emmanuel Hardy.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An affidavit released through Sedgwick County District Court provides new details in the case of a man facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a May 28 deadly shooting in east Wichita. A witness said the series of events that led to the fatal shooting of Emmanuel Hardy began with “a brief conversation” between her, the suspect, Roger Gale, and another woman about picking up their dog’s waste.

The witness said she and Hardy drove away, but Gale and the woman followed them in an SUV. Both vehicles stopped in the parking lot of an apartment complex on East Harry. There, the witness said, she, Hardy and Gale stepped out of their vehicles and Gale pulled out a gun.

The witness said Hardy pushed her away and as she ran, she heard three gunshots. In the affidavit, another witness reported seeing Hardy run toward the vehicle with Gale following, firing more shots toward him.

Hardy died from his injuries at a Wichita hospital. Gale faces charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

