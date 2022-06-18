Aging & Style
St. Thomas Aquinas choir director faces 24 additional charges of breach of privacy

Joseph Heidesch.
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Joseph Heidesch, who is already charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child, is now also facing 24 additional counts of breach of privacy.

KCTV5 News has reported about Heidesch in the past. Here is that previous coverage with further details about the case:

That previous reporting does state 45-year-old Heidesch was placed on leave after being charged.

According to court documents from today, June 17, counts 7-30 within the amended complaint are new.

All 24 counts are for invasion of privacy, which is alleged to have happened between Aug. 1, 2016, and Oct. 5, 2021.

Each charge alleges that 45-year-old Heidesch:

The amended complaint does still include the previous charges, which are as follows:

  • Four counts of sexual exploitation of a child
  • Two counts of breach of privacy

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

