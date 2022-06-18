St. Thomas Aquinas choir director faces 24 additional charges of breach of privacy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Joseph Heidesch, who is already charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child, is now also facing 24 additional counts of breach of privacy.

KCTV5 News has reported about Heidesch in the past. Here is that previous coverage with further details about the case:

That previous reporting does state 45-year-old Heidesch was placed on leave after being charged.

According to court documents from today, June 17, counts 7-30 within the amended complaint are new.

All 24 counts are for invasion of privacy, which is alleged to have happened between Aug. 1, 2016, and Oct. 5, 2021.

Each charge alleges that 45-year-old Heidesch:

“... unlawfully, knowingly, feloniously and without lawful authority, install or use a concealed camcorder, motion picture camera or photographic camera of any type to secretly videotape, film, photograph or record, by electronic or other means, another identifiable person, who is nude or in a state of undress, for the purpose of viewing the body of, or the undergarments worn by, said person, without the consent or knowledge of said person, with the intent to invade the privacy of said person, under circumstances in which said person has a reasonable expectation of privacy, and further, that this act was sexually motivated...”

The amended complaint does still include the previous charges, which are as follows:

Four counts of sexual exploitation of a child

Two counts of breach of privacy

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.