Lucas: $50 million in renovations coming to Arrowhead Stadium

The Kansas City Sports Commission sent this rendering of Arrowhead Stadium in its proposal to the FIFA World Cup committee.
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A day after Kansas City won a bid as a host city for the 2026 World Cup, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said there will be $50 million worth of improvements to Arrowhead Stadium.

Arrowhead Stadium will be the host stadium for all of the games in the city.

“Only actual cost right now is $50M of improvements to Arrowhead Stadium,” Lucas said. “Look for an ask to the state on that in addition to private fundraising to fund that step. That is unless the future of the stadiums chat progresses further.”

In the same tweet thread, Lucas said additional costs will be needed for “increased transit between the stadiums and population centers in the city and the airport.”

In additional comments made on 810 WHB’s The Program Show, Lucas said there will be an Entertainment Village and Streetcar access to the stadium.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

