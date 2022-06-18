Aging & Style
Instant family: Couple welcomes quadruplets ahead of Father’s Day

A couple in Texas will be celebrating Father’s Day with four newborn babies. (Source: KGNS)
By Justin Reyes and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAREDO, Texas (KGNS/Gray News) - A couple in Texas is celebrating Father’s Day a little early as they welcome quadruplets into the world.

On Monday, the Laredo Medical Center announced that staff helped deliver the four baby girls for parents Ivan and Laura.

KGNS reports the quadruplets arrived at 7:42 a.m. with baby Ayleen leading the way, followed by Kiara, Mia and Ivana.

Hospital staff said the girls’ parents were delighted about their new instant family.

According to officials, the babies were the first set of quadruplets born at the medical center.

Copyright 2022 KGNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

