Former Royals great Lorenzo Cain designated for assignment by Brewers

Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain celebrates after hitting an RBI-single during the ninth inning...
Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain celebrates after hitting an RBI-single during the ninth inning to win a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Sunday, July 16, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(WIBW)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Milwaukee Brewers designated for assignment two-time All-Star outfielder and former Kansas City Royals outfielder Lorenzo Cain on the same date he reached 10 years of major league service time.

Cain hit .179 with one home run and nine runs batted in over 43 games this season.

He is in the last year of a five-year, $80 million contract he signed with Milwaukee in January 2018.

He’s helped the Brewers reach postseason play each of the past four seasons.

During his time with the Royals, Cain helped lead the franchise to the 2014 American League pennant and a year later, the World Series title.

Cain and George Brett are the only Royals in franchise history to win a World Series and finish top three in the MVP voting.

