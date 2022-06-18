FORECAST: High humidity and temps for your Saturday

Today is another hot one out there! If you have plans to be outdoors please make sure you also have plans to take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning. Any outdoor chores that you need to complete today you may want to consider tackling this morning. We are already seeing high humidity which means as you step out the door you will quickly get that sticky feeling that we all know and love. Daytime highs for most of us climb back up into the 90s, but when it comes to the heat index that could reach into the triple digits. Make sure you are staying hydrated! You will want to get used to that. In fact, if you can believe it we are only expecting to see things getting hotter as we push ahead to the next work week.

