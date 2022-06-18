Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Drone helps Lenexa police capture burglar on Friday

The Lenexa Police Department apprehended a burglar with the help of a drone this morning.
The Lenexa Police Department apprehended a burglar with the help of a drone this morning.(The Lenexa Police Department)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department says they used a drone to help them capture a burglar on Friday morning.

They say resident went out to her garage and found a burglar inside, gathering things to steal. He then ran out of the garage and away from the house.

Police think he used a garage door remote from the victim’s car, which was in the driveway, to open the garage door.

Either way, Lenexa police officers were able to flood the area and search for the suspect. They also quickly got a drone in the air, because it’s a neighborhood that winds around and has a lot of dead ends.

Lenexa police say they were able to keep an eye on the suspect with the drone, then direct officers to his location. He was ultimately arrested in the area of 79th and Quivira.

The suspect had stolen property from a different incident, a car break-in, that also happened in the morning.

Great teamwork by day-shift officers this morning! A resident came out to her garage to find a burglar inside gathering...

Posted by Lenexa Police Department on Friday, June 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KC Terminal Railway has spent $100,000 on repairs and signage over the past decade.
Truckers question safety of Independence Avenue bridge
Boulevardia returns after 2-year hiatus
Boulevardia returns after 2-year hiatus
Kansas City beat out several larger metro areas in its bid to be a host city. So, we took a...
What the World Cup means for Kansas City
As we head into summer and endure an extended stretch of hot weather, KCTV5′s Bill Hurrelbrink...
Your House Your Home: How to keep your lawn green despite the heat
KCTV5 News Stands for You - 6 and 10 PM
Parade of Hearts culminates with gala auction to benefit charity