Drone helps Lenexa police capture burglar on Friday

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department says they used a drone to help them capture a burglar on Friday morning.

They say resident went out to her garage and found a burglar inside, gathering things to steal. He then ran out of the garage and away from the house.

Police think he used a garage door remote from the victim’s car, which was in the driveway, to open the garage door.

Either way, Lenexa police officers were able to flood the area and search for the suspect. They also quickly got a drone in the air, because it’s a neighborhood that winds around and has a lot of dead ends.

Lenexa police say they were able to keep an eye on the suspect with the drone, then direct officers to his location. He was ultimately arrested in the area of 79th and Quivira.

The suspect had stolen property from a different incident, a car break-in, that also happened in the morning.

