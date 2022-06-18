Aging & Style
Blue Springs shares details about future aquatics center

The Blue Springs Aquatics Center will be located in the area of Northeast Mock Avenue and Northeast Sunnyside Lane, which is near the Blue Springs Field House.(City of Blue Springs)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) --- The City of Blue Springs this week released new details about its new aquatics center.

The Blue Springs Aquatics Center will be located in the area of Northeast Mock Avenue and Northeast Sunnyside Lane, which is near the Blue Springs Field House.

It includes a 40-foot slide tower, waterfall, a lifestyle pool, lazy river and a wave pool, among other features.

The new park is possible after citizens of the city approved a park sales tax in April 2021.

The center is expected to open by Spring 2024.

