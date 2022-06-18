Blue Springs shares details about future aquatics center

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) --- The City of Blue Springs this week released new details about its new aquatics center.

The Blue Springs Aquatics Center will be located in the area of Northeast Mock Avenue and Northeast Sunnyside Lane, which is near the Blue Springs Field House.

It includes a 40-foot slide tower, waterfall, a lifestyle pool, lazy river and a wave pool, among other features.

The new park is possible after citizens of the city approved a park sales tax in April 2021.

The center is expected to open by Spring 2024.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.