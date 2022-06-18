2 men charged after shooting at car during ‘side show’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two men are facing criminal charges after their alleged involvement in a “side show” on the interstate.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, Noah Miller and Nicholas Benkowich, both 23, are charged in connection with firing shots at a car and engaging in car stunts earlier this month.

Charing documents say Miller was driving a vehicle on I-70 and participating in a “side show” on June 12 around 2:30 a.m. when someone’s car hit Miller’s. The person, who was not identified, was trying to pass through the “side show” in order to get their child to the hospital.

Miller began to chase the other car. Benkowich, who was a passenger in Miller’s car, fired a gun at the other car, striking it several times. After the shooting, Miller and Benkowich fled the scene.

Miller is charged with second degree assault and Benkowich faces unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

The prosecutor’s office requested a $25,000/10% bond for Miller and a $50,000/10 percent bond for Benkowich.

