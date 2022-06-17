Aging & Style
Victim identified following fatal shooting in parking lot of steel supplier

File photo - police lights.(Eric Smith/KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man who was fatally shot in the parking lot of a steel supplier in Kansas City, Kansas, earlier this week has been identified.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of Kindelberger Road at about 10 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found a man in the parking lot of Brown Strauss Steel who was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.

The victim was identified Friday as Kansas City, Missouri, resident Lorenzo Johnson. He was 34 years old.

No further updates are available.

KCTV5′s previous coverage indicates that no one was taken into custody following this shooting and there is no suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

