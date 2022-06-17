Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Train derails north of I-70 near Lawrence, shuts down N 1900 Rd.

Train derails north of I-70 near Lawrence, shuts down N 1900 Rd.
Train derails north of I-70 near Lawrence, shuts down N 1900 Rd.(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - N 1900 Rd. has been closed at the railroad tracks after a train derailed toppling 20 cargo cars full of coal.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that just after 5:10 p.m. emergency officials were called to the area north of N 1900 Rd. on the Union Pacific tracks with reports of a train derailment.

George Diepenbrock of the Sheriff’s Office told 13 NEWS that about 20 cargo cars full of coal detached from the engine and derailed - which caused significant damage to the rails and railroad crossing at N 1900 Rd.

Deputies also said a large amount of coal was spilled in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies have been in contact with Union Pacific staff about the derailment and staff from Grant Township have been contacted to bring barricades to shut down N. 1900 Rd. on the east and west side of the crossing. 13 NEWS has also reached out to Union Pacific for comment.

No injuries were reported associated with the derailment.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Boulevardia returns after 2-year hiatus
Boulevardia returns after 2-year hiatus
Kansas City beat out several larger metro areas in its bid to be a host city. So, we took a...
What the World Cup means for Kansas City
As we head into summer and endure an extended stretch of hot weather, KCTV5′s Bill Hurrelbrink...
Your House Your Home: How to keep your lawn green despite the heat
Joseph Heidesch.
St. Thomas Aquinas choir director faces 24 additional charges of breach of privacy
The Kansas City Sports Commission sent this rendering of Arrowhead Stadium in its proposal to...
Lucas: $50 million in renovations coming to Arrowhead Stadium