Southwest Missouri Humane Society shows off rare cat up for adoption.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - What some call a unicorn cat is one of the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri’s newest residents.

Freddie Mercury is a two-month-old tortoiseshell kitten. Experts say that cats with this color pattern aren’t rare but that they are almost always female. Only one out of 3,000 tortoiseshell cats are, like Freddie, male. Leaders at the Southwest Missouri Humane Society say everything must line up just so for a kitten like him to come into the world.

‘It has to be a very specific gene mating with a very specific gene,” says Southwest Missouri Humane Society’s Katie Newcomb. “So that’s why it’s so rare. An everyday person walking down the street who found him wouldn’t think anything of it. To us, he’s a little gem. He’s like our little diamond. We totally geek out over it and are super-excited to see him.”

Workers at the Humane Society say Freddie is one of the dozens of kittens they’re sheltering. CLICK HERE for adoption information at the Southwest Missouri Humane Society.

