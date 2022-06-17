Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Southwest Missouri Humane Society shows off rare cat up for adoption

Southwest Missouri Humane Society shows off rare cat up for adoption.
Southwest Missouri Humane Society shows off rare cat up for adoption.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - What some call a unicorn cat is one of the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri’s newest residents.

Freddie Mercury is a two-month-old tortoiseshell kitten. Experts say that cats with this color pattern aren’t rare but that they are almost always female. Only one out of 3,000 tortoiseshell cats are, like Freddie, male. Leaders at the Southwest Missouri Humane Society say everything must line up just so for a kitten like him to come into the world.

‘It has to be a very specific gene mating with a very specific gene,” says Southwest Missouri Humane Society’s Katie Newcomb. “So that’s why it’s so rare. An everyday person walking down the street who found him wouldn’t think anything of it. To us, he’s a little gem. He’s like our little diamond. We totally geek out over it and are super-excited to see him.”

Workers at the Humane Society say Freddie is one of the dozens of kittens they’re sheltering. CLICK HERE for adoption information at the Southwest Missouri Humane Society.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Blue Springs Aquatics Center will be located in the area of Northeast Mock Avenue and...
Blue Springs shares details about future aquatics center
Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain celebrates after hitting an RBI-single during the ninth inning...
Former Royals great Lorenzo Cain designated for assignment by Brewers
Photo depicting jail cell bars
2 men charged after shooting at car during ‘side show’
KC Terminal Railway has spent $100,000 on repairs and signage over the past decade.
Truckers question safety of Independence Avenue bridge
Boulevardia returns after 2-year hiatus
Boulevardia returns after 2-year hiatus