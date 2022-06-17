Aging & Style
Sean Evans, Peter Schrager among final celebrities announced for Big Slick KC weekend

Big Slick KC unveiled its final selection of celebrity guests who will be in Kansas City for the charity fundraiser weekend from June 23-25.
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The celebrity list has been unveiled and now the countdown begins!

Big Slick KC unveiled its final selection of celebrity guests who will be in Kansas City for the charity fundraiser weekend from June 23-25.

Sean Evans, host of the YouTube show “Hot Ones,” will make his debut for the celebrity weekend, whose proceeds benefit Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Another first-time Big Slicker will be NFL Network host Peter Schrager.

Fox Sports and NFL Network sportscaster Peter Schrager during an NFL football game between the...
Fox Sports and NFL Network sportscaster Peter Schrager during an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)(Darryl Webb | AP)

Actor Samm Levine, whose credits “Freaks and Geeks” and “Inglourious Basterds” returns to Kansas City for the Big Slick weekend.

Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Eric Stonestreet, David Koechner and Rob Riggle are scheduled to return as hosts for the charity event.

The complete list of celebrity guests is below:

  • Seth Herzog
  • Kevin Rahm
  • Kevin Pollak
  • Ginger Gonzaga
  • Joe Tessitore
  • The Potash Twins
  • Sheryl Crow
  • Dylan Baker
  • Sarah Tiana
  • James Van Der Beek
  • Gary Anthony Williams
  • David Cook
  • Aisling Bea
  • James “Murr” Murray
  • Brian “Q” Quinn
  • Logan Mize
  • Heidi Gardner
  • Blake Vogt
  • David Zayas
  • Randy Flagler
  • Andrea Savage
  • Adam Scott
  • Baron Corbin

