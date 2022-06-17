Sean Evans, Peter Schrager among final celebrities announced for Big Slick KC weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The celebrity list has been unveiled and now the countdown begins!

Big Slick KC unveiled its final selection of celebrity guests who will be in Kansas City for the charity fundraiser weekend from June 23-25.

Sean Evans, host of the YouTube show “Hot Ones,” will make his debut for the celebrity weekend, whose proceeds benefit Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Another first-time Big Slicker will be NFL Network host Peter Schrager.

Fox Sports and NFL Network sportscaster Peter Schrager during an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb) (Darryl Webb | AP)

Actor Samm Levine, whose credits “Freaks and Geeks” and “Inglourious Basterds” returns to Kansas City for the Big Slick weekend.

Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Eric Stonestreet, David Koechner and Rob Riggle are scheduled to return as hosts for the charity event.

The complete list of celebrity guests is below:

Seth Herzog

Kevin Rahm

Kevin Pollak

Ginger Gonzaga

Joe Tessitore

The Potash Twins

Sheryl Crow

Dylan Baker

Sarah Tiana

James Van Der Beek

Gary Anthony Williams

David Cook

Aisling Bea

James “Murr” Murray

Brian “Q” Quinn

Logan Mize

Heidi Gardner

Blake Vogt

David Zayas

Randy Flagler

Andrea Savage

Adam Scott

Baron Corbin

