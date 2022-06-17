Aging & Style
PHOTOS: What Arrowhead Stadium will look like for a World Cup game

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Sports Commission released photos of what it anticipates Arrowhead Stadium will look like for a World Cup game.

FIFA announced Thursday afternoon that Kansas City was selected as one of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup.

The stadium used for the soccer matches figures to be Arrowhead.

See the renderings below:

The Kansas City Sports Commission sent this rendering of Arrowhead Stadium in its proposal to the FIFA World Cup committee.
The Kansas City Sports Commission sent this rendering of Arrowhead Stadium in its proposal to the FIFA World Cup committee.
The Kansas City Sports Commission sent this rendering of Arrowhead Stadium in its proposal to the FIFA World Cup committee.
The Kansas City Sports Commission sent this rendering of Arrowhead Stadium in its proposal to the FIFA World Cup committee.(Kansas City Sports Commission)
The Kansas City Sports Commission sent this rendering of Arrowhead Stadium in its proposal to the FIFA World Cup committee.
The Kansas City Sports Commission sent this rendering of Arrowhead Stadium in its proposal to the FIFA World Cup committee.

