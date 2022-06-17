PHOTOS: What Arrowhead Stadium will look like for a World Cup game
Jun. 17, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Sports Commission released photos of what it anticipates Arrowhead Stadium will look like for a World Cup game.
FIFA announced Thursday afternoon that Kansas City was selected as one of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup.
The stadium used for the soccer matches figures to be Arrowhead.
See the renderings below:
