Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Nicky Lopez loses to KC Royals in salary arbitration

Kansas City Royals second baseman Nicky Lopez tags out Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena on an...
Kansas City Royals second baseman Nicky Lopez tags out Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena on an attempted steal of second base during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)(Mike Carlson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Kansas City infielder Nicky Lopez lost his salary arbitration case with the Royals on Friday and will get $2.55 million instead of his $2.9 million request, a decision that clinched management’s third straight winning record.

Teams lead 8-3 with just three cases pending, involving New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, Atlanta left-hander Max Fried and Miami catcher Jacob Stallings.

Hearings are scheduled through next week.

Lopez had career bests of a .300 average and 22 stolen bases in 23 chances last season, when he had two homers and 43 RBIs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

While the Royals are away, KCTV5 will play! Grace made the trip to Kauffman Stadium this...
Grace checks out what’s cooking at “The K”
While the Royals are away, KCTV5 will play! Grace made the trip to Kauffman Stadium this...
Grace checks out what’s cooking at “The K”
Reggie Franklin power washes the upper deck at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Saturday,...
VIDEO: Royals fan catches two foul balls in one inning
Jason, left, and Joshua Neland play catch behind the scoreboard at Kauffman Stadium before a...
Royals win 2,000th game at Kauffman Stadium