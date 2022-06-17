Aging & Style
Friday art exhibition to focus on Kansas City community connections

AMERYUN art is hosting a second installation of its “rooftop SERIES” Friday.
By Taylor Johnson
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - AMERYUN art is hosting a second installation of its “rooftop SERIES” Friday.

The owner, David Ameryun, said the event provides an experience that cultivates meaningful connections throughout the Kansas City community. It also serves to showcase the quality of talent in the Heartland.

“Too many times we here think we need to go to bigger cities on the coasts to see the best art and fashion, hear the best music, or taste the best food and drinks. While the bigger cities do provide that, we here in Kansas City have the same standard of excellence,” said Ameryun.

The art exhibition will include live music and will be hosted at the Corrigan Station rooftop from 6 p.m. -11 p.m. Friday.

More information can be found here.

