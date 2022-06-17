Aging & Style
Former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer involved in deadly traffic incident near Lake of the Ozarks

Clint Bowyer waits by his car before practice for Saturday's NASCAR All-Star Cup series auto...
Clint Bowyer waits by his car before practice for Saturday's NASCAR All-Star Cup series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Friday, May 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)(Chuck Burton | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Emporia native and former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer was involved in a fatal traffic incident on June 5.

Lake Ozark police stated Bowyer was driving westbound on U.S. Highway 54 near Route 242 when he struck a pedestrian. The incident report indicated that 47-year-old Mary Jane Simmons of Camdenton was walking on a ramp when Bowyer, who was driving a Nissan Rouge, struck the woman.

Officers wrote that Bowyer called 911 after the crash and directed them to the scene. EMS attempted to provide medical assistance, but Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Bowyer “showed zero signs of impairment and provided a roadside breath sample of .000 blood alcohol content.”

The crash report stated that a crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine was found where Simmons’ belongings were, and those staying in the same neighborhood as she believed Simmons was under the influence of drugs, according to the crash report.

Bowyer had been part of the FOX Sports broadcast crew for NASCAR’s first Cup race in St. Louis on June 5, but was absent from last Sunday’s broadcast.

