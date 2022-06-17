Fans explode with excitement when KC wins bid for 2026 FIFA World Cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The KC Live! Block at Power and Light was packed late Thursday afternoon for the announcement.

During commercial breaks in the 4 p.m. broadcast naming the host cities, Team USA chants filled the crowd. Some brought giant American flags. Others wore Team USA jerseys and rally scarves, or Sporting KC and KC Current gear. At one point the crowd bounced in anticipation to the Sporting KC cheer, “I Believe That We Will Win.”

Then, Kansas City did win. The crowd was deafening, drowning out a recorded pre-recorded acceptance statement from Patrick Mahomes.

“This is my city. I love this city so much. This city loves soccer. And, to get the chance to get this, it’s a blessing,” one soccer fan said, bordering on tears.

It was the sixth city announced, after Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Guadalajara.

For the first time, the World Cup will be in three countries: Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Several people sported Mexico jerseys. Some of them call KC home but have roots in Mexican cities that will be hosting.

“I’m excited for both cities. Kind of excited for the home city, but I’m more excited for Kansas City because, I mean, I live here and I get to experience it here,” said Alex Sanchez, who was born in Guadalajara.

“I was born in Mexico City. They made it too, but I’m more excited about Kansas City because I’ve been here most of my life,” said another man.

You’d be hard pressed to find anyone admit they were surprised by Kansas City’s selection, even if they kind of were.

“I’m more surprised that Washington, D.C., our capitol, didn’t get it, just because most World Cup nations have the final in their capitol,” remarked one fan. “We’re not a flyover state anymore. We’re on the map and this proved it. We got the World Cup.”

