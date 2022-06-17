Boulevardia is back! Festival makes return after two-year hiatus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Get ready to raise a glass, Boulevardia is back! This year, it’s all happening at Crown Center.

The beloved beer, food and music festival kicks off Friday at 4 p.m.

Some new highlights include more stages, and the festival will feature live interviews with some of your favorite brewers, musicians, makers and foodies at the podcast stage.

If you want to get a move on, check out the skating party, silent disco, and special experiences like taps and tastes, bottomless brunch and a beer dinner at the American.

The Boulevardia team says the new location will contribute to the biggest turnout the festival has ever had!

“Crown Center allows us to open up, the ease of getting in and getting out, plus you have the beautiful view of the skyline behind the stage that will be a phenomenal experience,” said Adam Hall, Boulevard brand manager.

Boulevardia returns to Crown Center after the festival was canceled for two consecutive years due to COVID-19. (KCTV5 File)

Boulevardia runs until 11 p.m. Friday, and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets are $45 for general admission in advance and $55 at the door.

Organizers encourage festival attendees to consider taking a cab or rideshare to Boulevardia. Ride KC public transportation and the KC Streetcar also provide service to the festival.

Crown Center offers free parking after 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Guests who want to drive can access the free garages via Grand Boulevard and 26th street and Pershing and Mcgee.

