We Want The World Cup! Downtown KC preps for host cities announcement Thursday

By Shain Bergan and Morgan Mobley
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Sports Commission, area officials and throngs of rabid soccer fans will gather at Power & Light downtown Thursday afternoon to find out whether the City of Fountains will become a host city for the 2026 World Cup.

The announcement is expected to come down from FIFA at 4 p.m. central time. That can be seen live at KC Live! downtown. KCTV5 will be there live and bring you the latest.

2026 will be the first time there will be more than one host country for the World Cup. It will take place in cities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. It will include 48 teams, far more than in the past. FIFA has not specified how many host cities it will select, but it is expected to be at or around 10. Seventeen U.S. cities are being considered.

Kansas City made a strong bid to be considered as a host city, boasting the fourth largest stadium (Arrowhead Stadium) of all the potential host sites. It is one of two Midwest cities being considered (Cincinnati). On average, host cities bring in over $600 million of outside money.

The schedule at KC Live! is as follows:

  • 3:30 p.m. - KC Live! opens
  • 4-5 p.m. - The FIFA broadcast, based in New York, will air on the big screen
  • 5-5:30 p.m. - Kehoe, Lucas and Holland will share remarks

Attendees will need to vacate at 5:30 p.m. for the start of Hot Country Nights.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

