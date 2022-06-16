Should you buy Narcan? Here’s everything you need to know.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The advice on who should have Narcan is constantly evolving. It used to just be for first responders and people who had loved ones with known addictions. The number of those who should consider having it is now expanding.

It’s becoming more common in everyday first aid kits as fentanyl and other opioids fuel 80 percent of all drug overdoses.

“My medical opinion is you can never have enough Narcan in the community. It’s been shown to save lives over and over again. Because you never know when you may need it. And when you need it, you need it within minutes. It’s not something where you can run down the store and come back and get it,” said Dr. Stephen Thorton with the University of Kansas Hospital.

Thorton is the Medical Director of Poison Control and works in the ER. He likens Narcan to an EpiPen that many carry for allergic reactions to be safe.

He points out Narcan is safe and easy to use. People don’t have to worry about side effects. You can’t hurt a person with Narcan.

Thorton recommends Narcan to families who take certain prescription medications and others who have teenagers and young adults in the home.

“I think if there’s even a 1% chance, if there’s any concern that maybe not even your child, but maybe their friends could be using, I would have Narcan in the home because that that Narcan might not save your child but it could save their friend,” said Thorton.

What is Narcan?

Narcan is available without a prescription and can be bought at almost any pharmacy. The nasal spray is generally stored behind the counter.

We checked with numerous pharmacies in both Missouri and Kansas. All had them in stock. The price ranged from $76 to $149.99 without even running it through insurance. Generic versions are even cheaper. Using a GoodRx coupon dropped that generic price to $59 at a Kansas grocery store pharmacy. Our research revealed one major pharmacy offers it at $49 with a GoodRx coupon.

Several pharmacists suggested seeing if a doctor would write a prescription and see what insurance would cover.

Narcan is not a solution if a person is having an overdose, but it is a life-saving bridge to get a person to a hospital.

For more information, click here.

For more KCTV5 Investigates stories, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.