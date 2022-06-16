Real estate market in KC could slow as mortgage rates go up

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With the Fed’s 0.75% interest rate hike, Kansas city’s white-hot real estate market could finally start to cool.

As mortgage rates go up, the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage in the U.S. has reached 5.65%. That’s the highest since the 2008 financial crisis.

Chip Glennon, a local real estate broker, said that it’s actually where we should be even though it may be jarring.

“This interest rate change may make days on the market go a lot longer,” he said. “I don’t know that you’re still going to see a lot of multiple-offer situations on the volume we had prior.”

The three-quarters of a percentage point is the biggest increase in interest rates from the Federal Reserve since 1994. The Fed is trying to tame rising inflation, which is now at a 40 year high.

“Interest rates are really right about where they should be as an average,” he said. “These are really right in the range where they should be from a normal basis.”

Normal or not, it may not bode well for first-time buyers. They’ll be paying more for home loans and payments will be more. However, Glennon said there are ways around that.

“You may be buying down $20,000, $30,000, $40,000 in the price of a home to keep your payment the same, but you can also offset that by putting a larger down payment down,” he said.

Glennon said there’s always the fact that cash remains king.

“Certainly if you’re a buyer and you can put more cash into the deal, that’s very appealing to a seller versus someone who’s a low-payment buyer,” he said.

Glennon also points out that, as the market remains unstable, putting money into real estate is more stable.

