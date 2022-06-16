Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Pet of the day: Jumbo Krispies

Jumbo Krispies is a terrier mix who is one year and four months old.
Jumbo Krispies is a terrier mix who is one year and four months old.(Unleashed Pet Rescue)
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jumbo Krispies is a terrier mix who is 1 year and 4 months old.

If there is one thing this mostly cottony, energetic young boy is good at it’s definitely smilin’ & profilin’!

He’s happy and playful pretty much all the time, which would explain why it’s hard for him to keep the gleeful grins off his face. He would benefit from an active home and obedience training to keep his mind and body exercised!

To learn more about Jumbo or any other available pets, visit the Unleashed Rescue website here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

four year old A-Rod is an energetic, slobbery love bug, always up for a good booty scratch or...
Pet of the Day: A-Rod
Malibu.
Pet of the Day: Malibu
Ted is a two-year-old bull terrier mix and is the smartest pup in the shelter.
Pet of the Day: Ted
Vinny.
Pet of the Day: Vinny