Pet of the day: Jumbo Krispies

Jumbo Krispies is a terrier mix who is 1 year and 4 months old.

If there is one thing this mostly cottony, energetic young boy is good at it’s definitely smilin’ & profilin’!

He’s happy and playful pretty much all the time, which would explain why it’s hard for him to keep the gleeful grins off his face. He would benefit from an active home and obedience training to keep his mind and body exercised!

To learn more about Jumbo or any other available pets, visit the Unleashed Rescue website here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.